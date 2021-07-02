Man charged with assault after Chris Whitty park incident

A man has been charged with common assault after Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, was accosted in a London Park.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford was charged on Thursday and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 July.

At approximately 7.20 pm on Sunday, 27 June officers in St James’s Park became aware of a man being accosted by a group of men.

They spoke to the victim and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries.

Officers subsequently reviewed video footage that emerged after the incident and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team. Enquiries continue, the Met Police said in a statement.