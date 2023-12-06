Investigation after reports pupil was punched by teacher at London school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An investigation has been launched amid claims a teacher punched a Black schoolboy “multiple times” at a London school - resulting in the child requiring hospital treatment.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Christ the King RC Primary School school in Islington, north London.

A statement from Islington Council on X/Twitter, said: “We are aware of these reports and are taking them seriously. We’re working with the school to investigate.”

The council’s comments came in response to a social media post by a woman, who claims to be the boy’s aunt, which reads: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words. My 10-year-old nephew was punched multiple times by his teacher… at Christ The King School in Islington.

“The 10-year-old had to go to A&E immediately after reporting severe pains across his chest and back areas.”

James Potts, Chair of Governors at Christ the King RC Primary School, said: “An allegation was made about an incident at the school in November.

“As soon as the allegation was made, we took the matter extremely seriously and took all appropriate actions.

“A member of staff was suspended at the time, pending a full investigation.

“We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police, Islington Council and the Diocese of Westminster.

“As part of our continued partnership with parents, carers and the wider community, we take the safety and well-being of our pupils extremely seriously, and are committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst an investigation is ongoing.”