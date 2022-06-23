‘Fascist’ cell who used 3D printer to make gun parts jailed

An undercover police officer infiltrated the group.

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 23 June 2022 14:23
A general view of signs for the court houses in Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
A general view of signs for the court houses in Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
(PA Archive)

Four members of a “fascist” cell who made pistol parts on a 3D printer, encouraged terrorism and celebrated extreme right-wing attacks around the world have been jailed.

Using a Telegram channel called Oaken Hearth, members exchanged terror manuals, shared racist ideology, and posted videos of atrocities including the Christchurch mosque mass murder, jurors were told during an 11-week trial.

An undercover police officer infiltrated the group, leading to the four members being convicted of a total of 18 offences in March.

A partially-constructed 3-D printed firearm was found at the home in Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, of two of the group, 31-year-old Liam Hall, and his partner Stacey Salmon, 30.

Stacey Salmon (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)
(PA Media)

 Examination by a specialist confirmed that despite being incomplete, the weapon could have proved lethal if fully assembled.

Other weapons were also recovered from the gang, as well as chemicals, practical guides for making explosives and extreme right-wing texts and videos.

Liam Hall (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)
(PA Media)

 Daniel Wright, 30, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of seven offences including an offence of manufacturing a firearm contrary and was jailed for 12 years at Sheffield Crown Court. Hall was found guilty of an offence of manufacturing a firearm, and possessing a firearm and was jailed for six years.

Daniel Wright (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA
(PA Media)

Salmon was convicted of possessing a firearm and was jailed for three years.

Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was found guilty of eight terrorism offences including the encouragement of terrorism, and the dissemination of a terrorist publication and was jailed for 10 years.

When the trial began in January, Annabel Darlow QC, prosecuting, said the defendants were members of an “extreme fascist” cell during the first four months of 2021.

Samuel Whibley (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)
(PA Media)

After the sentencing, Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “We work tirelessly to identify individuals who have an extremist mindset and threaten the safety and unity of our diverse communities.  “Anyone found to be engaging in terrorist activity, or violent extremism in any form, can expect to be identified and put before the courts.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in