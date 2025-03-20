Christian teacher who said being LGBT+ is a sin loses High Court challenge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Christian teacher who told year seven pupils that being LGBT+ is a sin has lost a High Court challenge over a finding of unprofessional conduct.

Glawdys Leger made the comments to her pupils during a religious studies lesson at Bishop Justus Church of England School in Bromley, south London, in February 2022.

She showed a presentation on human rights and the class had a discussion on “allyship”, which led to Ms Leger saying that being LGBT+ is “not fine” and that they should put God before the LGBTQ ideology, a professional conduct panel (PCP) found.

The PCP also found that the 44-year-old said being LGBT+ is a sin and that transgender people are “just confused”.

One of the pupils complained to her mother about the comments and Ms Leger was suspended in March 2022 before being dismissed two months later.

In December 2023, the PCP found her actions amounted to unprofessional conduct, with the finding then published on the Teaching Regulation Agency’s website.

Ms Leger was not prohibited from teaching in future.

Ms Leger brought legal action at the High Court in London against the Department for Education (DfE) over the panel’s findings.

She argued that the panel failed to put her comments in context and that the school’s duty to provide a broad and balanced curriculum did not apply to her as an individual teacher.

She also said the decision to publish the finding was unlawful as it infringed on her privacy.

But her case was dismissed by Mrs Justice Lang on Thursday who said Ms Leger’s criticisms of the PCP’s finding “do not disclose any error of law, as opposed to mere disagreement”.

She said in a written judgment: “The PCP and the secretary of state made a lawful decision that publication of the findings was a justifiable and proportionate sanction for her unacceptable professional conduct.”

A previous hearing was told that Ms Leger’s comments were recorded by an 11-year-old pupil who had been advised by her mother to note down any “transphobic” remarks.

The mother then complained to the school saying Ms Leger’s comments were “very distressing” for her child as she is “exploring who she is – as many children are at this age”, Mrs Justice Lang said.

Ms Leger argued to the High Court that the PCP’s publication had interfered with her human rights because, although she was not prohibited from working, the publicity of the decision would make it “difficult, if not impossible, to obtain new employment”.

But Mrs Justice Lang said the PCP was compelled to publish its finding and “went no further than it considered justified”.

The published decision will become inaccessible after two years, even to employers, she added.

She also noted that Ms Leger did not ask for the PCP to sit in private at any stage despite having the opportunity to do so and that she “actively participated” in coverage by the Daily Mail.

She said: “This was indeed a Christian school, but the claimant’s own evidence was that she had been unwilling to support that school’s policy.

“The result was the nuanced finding that while ‘Ms Leger’s comments lacked respect for the right of others’ this did not derive ‘from a lack of a tolerance’ nor had she any ‘intention of causing distress to pupils’.

“That said, her ‘actions were at risk of upsetting pupils in the lesson’ and her ‘choice not to present a balanced view undermined the school community’s aspiration to provide a supportive environment for children who may be exploring sexual identity’.”