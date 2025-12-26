For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in Sheffield on Christmas Day.

A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after the shooting.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Wilfred Drive, in the Darnall area of the city, just before midnight following reports a man had been shot in the chest.

The 20-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital and people living in the area described how prayers were said for him at the mosque across the road at Friday lunchtime.

One man who lives near the scene said: “It’s such a shock. Nobody deserves this to happen to them, whatever he has got himself mixed-up in.

“This is a safe place. You can go about your business, no problem. But things just get out o hand with disagreements. I don’t understand it.”

On Friday afternoon, Wilfred Drive remained behind a police cordon, along with a 100m stretch of Wilfrid Road, with police cars guarding either end of the scene, which is just off the busy Staniforth Road.

open image in gallery Four men – aged 20, 22, 28 and 29 – were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody ( Dave Higgens/PA Wire )

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Friday: “On Christmas Day, just before midnight at 11.27pm, emergency services responded to Wilfred Drive in Darnall after a 20-year-old man was reported to have been shot in his chest.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical, life-threatening condition.

“Following the incident, detectives immediately began working at pace to understand the circumstances and quickly had four men arrested in connection to the incident.”

The spokesman said four men – aged 20, 22, 28 and 29 – were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “This is an abhorrent incident that has left a man fighting for his life.

“Gun crime poses a great threat to the safety and wellbeing of our community, putting innocent people at risk of being caught up in an offender’s actions.

“It will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“We are committed to taking firm, decisive action against anyone who chooses to engage in violence or carry illegal firearms, but we are stronger with your help – our communities support.

“We are thankful to those who have assisted officers so far in our inquiries and urge anyone who believes they have footage or information to assist to get in touch.”

The senior officer said police would remain in the area to deal with questions or concerns from the community.