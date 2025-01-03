Thug branded fists ‘bad boys’ after killing man with sucker punch over karaoke song

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A ‘cowardly’ thug has been jailed for life after he killed a ‘timid’ man with a single punch from behind outside a pub over a karaoke slight.

Christopher Cooper, 39, punched Kelvin Evans once to the head outside The Station Hotel, Gorseinon on May 26 last year after feeling “slighted” over his partner’s karaoke singing.

Mr Evans was immediately knocked unconscious and was taken to hospital, where he died a month later.

After the incident, Cooper boasted about the attack, branding his fists his “bad boys”. Following the sentencing, Cooper shouted at Judge Geraint Walters as he was escorted from the courtroom.

He said: “Go f*** yourself – how’s that. You’re a dickhead.”

Cooper, from the Maritime Quarter, Swansea, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years for murder at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

Cooper’s partner, 54-year-old Catherine Tracy Francis, from Llanelli, was also found guilty of assisting an offender and sentenced to two years in jail.

The court heard that Mr Evans, 64, had been drinking at the Station Hotel, known locally as “The Gyp” in May last year.

Cooper, who was drinking there with Francis, followed Mr Evans as he left to meet his partner at another pub when he punched him once in the head from behind.

open image in gallery Kelvin Evans was attacked outside The Station Hotel in May last year (Family picture/ PA Wire)

The judge said Cooper appeared to have felt “slighted” after Mr Evans and his partner had shared a look while Francis was singing karaoke.

Francis was aware of the assault but did not call the police and analysis of her phone showed that she had searched for hotels immediately after the attack and the pair had packed a car to leave the area.

Police arrested them the next day at a service station in South Cornelly.

Addressing Cooper, Judge Walters said: “Your victim, Kelvin Evans, was a much-loved member of the Evans family and the wider community.

“A man without an angry bone in his body. A timid, fun-loving family man admired by all.”

He added: “It was a cowardly punch, delivered from behind, totally unexpected and one, inevitably, that would result in really serious injury if the head were to strike a hard surface.

“The motive for this violence was the perceived feeling that your partner, Tracy Francis, had been slighted by Mr Evans and his partner simply looking at each other, and saying something, which you had perceived to be about Tracy Francis’ voice as she used the karaoke machine.

“It festered in your mind from that moment onwards and that was enough to trigger an attempt to cause really serious bodily harm – as an act effectively of revenge.

“Nobody was going to slight you, or anybody connected with you without paying the price for it.”

The judge said he believed Cooper had waited for Mr Evans to leave before he followed him out and would have struck him again if his victim had not fallen to the floor.

He said it was “chilling” that Cooper had then boasted about the attack, calling his fists “these bad boys” and appeared to show no remorse during the trial.

open image in gallery Catherine Tracy Francis was sentenced to two years in jail (South Wales Police)

Cooper had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, but he was convicted by a jury after a two-week trial.

Francis pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender but was also convicted by the jury.

Mr Evan’s 92-year-old mother, Maureen Evans, stood in the dock and faced her son’s killers as she gave an impact statement, holding back tears as she spoke about losing her son.

“You never as a mother expect your children to go before you, I thought at the age of 92, all my children would be there when my time came,” she said.

“Kelvin was so helpful and one of the best sons you could wish for.

“I look at his picture every night and every morning when I wake up, I miss him so much.”

In statements read to the court, Mr Evan’s family described him as “kind, funny and loved by all who knew him”.

Janet Cross, Mr Evan’s ex-partner, said they had previously planned to retire to Sicily, and she wished they had done that before last May.

She said: “The thought that Kelvin is no longer with me is simply heartbreaking.

“Kelvin was the love of my life and was in my life and the lives of my two children for 25 years.

“Not only was he a second dad, he was their friend.”

She added: “The murder of Kelvin has left me with horrendous nightmares, sleepless nights and days and nights filled with inconsolable grief.

“To add to the hurt, I have had to sit in court and listen to the lies told by the defendants.

“Both appear to be utterly devoid of empathy or emotion for what happened to Kelvin as a result of their actions.

“Christopher Cooper can only be described as walking rage – he not only killed Kelvin, but he killed a part of me too.”

Nia Sturgess of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This case shows the devastating consequences that can arise from just one punch.

“What started as a trivial issue for Christopher Cooper resulted in a senseless act of violence and a tragic loss of life.

“Cooper punched Kelvin Evans from behind, giving him no opportunity to defend himself.

“The Crown Prosecution Service presented strong evidence to demonstrate Cooper’s intent, resulting in this conviction.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Kelvin Evans’ loved ones.”