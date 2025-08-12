Jury considering verdicts in trial of priest accused of sexual assaults

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The jury in the trial of a former priest accused of sexually assaulting women has retired to consider its verdicts.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

He denies one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995 against 13 women.

Prosecutors say NOS became a cult where Brain abused his position to sexually assault a “staggering number” of women followers, exerting control over their lives and ostracising them from friends and family.

Inner London Crown Court previously heard that a “homebase team” – referred to as “the Lycra Lovelies” or “the Lycra Nuns” – was set up to “care for” Brain, with witnesses reporting seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home looking after his needs.

Brain told jurors earlier this month that this was “completely untrue”.

Prosecutor Tim Clark KC previously gave an overview of the alleged offences, relaying accounts from complainants who made various claims – including that Brain groomed them, would touch them during massages and re-enacted a film scene involving rape or sexual abuse over clothes.

Brain told jurors that some massages, intended to be for “tensions” on his body, could evolve into “sensual touching”, which he said was between friends and “no big deal”.

He denied touching anyone’s breasts during massages while a part of NOS in Sheffield but admitted doing so after his involvement.

Brain said this was consensual and not forced.

Defence lawyer Iain Simkin KC asked Brain if he would continue touching someone sexually if they were uncomfortable and the defendant said he would not.

Brain rejected testimonies from alleged victims that he had tried to control people by making them wear the same clothing or lose weight, or that he discouraged them from maintaining friendships.

Asked if he tried to start a cult, Brain said he did not, adding that those involved were “completely anti-cult”.

Jurors were sent out to start their deliberations by Judge Freya Newbery on Tuesday just after 12.30pm.