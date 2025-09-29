Police say ‘white man’ is suspect in churchyard gang rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Detectives have released further details after a woman was raped by gang of men in a churchyard.

The woman, in her 30s, was attacked outside St Mary’s Church in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thames Valley Police have revealed one of the offenders is a white man, however, it has not been revealed how many men were involved in the assault.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We only have a description that one of the men was white. We are working tirelessly to try to identify the offenders and will share more with the public as soon as we can, as we have done already.”

Police have also described a female “good Samaritan” who tried to help the victim and stop the attack. Officers are hoping the woman will come forward to help identify the suspects.

The force is urging anyone who was in the town centre between midnight and 2.30am on Sunday to check CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage for anything that might help the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius described the incident as a “horrific crime” and appealed directly to the woman who witnessed it.

He said: “ At this stage we don’t have a description of this Good Samaritan. However, if you believe you are the woman, please contact the police as you may have vital information that can help us piece together what happened.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning. Therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am and 2.30am this morning to come forward.

“Please check any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage you have from the area and if you have captured anything that you think may help us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the force by speaking to an officer at the scene, calling 101 or via a dedicated webpage for this investigation , where you can leave any footage from the area.

The investigation reference number is 43250495078.