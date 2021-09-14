A Celtic FC player has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit and run incident in which a teenager died, according to reports.

Ciaran Dickson, 19, was taken into custody on Sunday after Aidan Pilkington, 18, was struck by a car on Crow Road, Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Aidan, who was just days away from beginning his studies at the University of Dundee, was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with severe injuries but could not be saved. Police Scotland said the car failed to stop after the incident.

Multiple media reports claimed that Mr Dickson, who has also played with Scotland U-19s, has been released pending further investigation. The incident comes shortly after he left Rangers FC and crossed the Old Firm divide to sign a long-term contract with Celtic.

The midfielder, from Erskine, Renfrewshire, made his debut for Rangers last season and signed a three-year deal in January. He is currently playing in Celtic’s B-Team.

A GoFundMe page set up by Aidan’s friends in his memory has already raised over £10,000. In a message posted on the page, his family said the money would be donated to students at his old school, Hyndland Secondary, who require financial help to go to university.

They wrote: “We believe that this is a fitting tribute to Aidan. He was a kind and supportive friend who encouraged his fellow classmates to do their best.”

Paying tribute in a statement earlier this week, his family said: “Aidan was treasured by his family and well loved and respected by his friends and community.

“Aidan left Hyndland Secondary School in the summer and was going to be moving to Dundee next Saturday to attend Dundee University.

“He created a bright future for himself and was really looking forward to these opportunities and challenges. It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way.

“The family would like to thank friends, in particular Aidan’s friends, and the wider community, for their love, support, and kindness.”

Louise Edgerton, headteacher of Hyndland Secondary School, paid tribute to the former pupil.

She said: “Aidan was a very special young man in so many ways; thoughtful, ambitious, wanting to live a good and meaningful life.

“Anyone who had the pleasure to teach Aidan also remembers him fondly for his inquisitive mind and sense of justice.

“He was very excited about his future at Dundee University, a conversation I shared with him recently, looking forward to studying politics in further depth in the knowledge that a few Hyndland former pupils were also studying at Dundee, so he would have his own Hyndland family there.”

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, from Scotland Police’s Road Policing Unit, said the car involved had been traced by police.

He added: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

“He’s been released pending further investigation. We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with us so far regarding the appeal, and urge anyone who has information, but has yet to contact us.”

The Independent has approached Celtic FC for comment.