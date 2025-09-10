Man charged with sexually assaulting woman as she sunbathed on beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman as she sunbathed at a beach in Sussex.

The alleged attack on the woman in her 50s took place at Camber Sands, near Rye, on the evening of the bank holiday on 25 August.

On Wednesday, Sussex Police said they had charged a Mohammed Maatoug, 33, of Maidstone in Kent, with sexual assault by penetration, following his arrest on Saturday.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and will next appear at the same court on 7 October.

In a statement, the force said: “A woman in her 50s reported being sexually assaulted by a man as she sunbathed in the dunes at Camber Sands, Rye, around 5.30pm on 25 August.

“An investigation was launched and on Saturday, 33-year-old Mohammed Maatoug, of Boxley Road, Maidstone, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by penetration.

“He was subsequently charged and remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Maatoug will next appear at a court to be confirmed on 7 October.”

Camber Sands, positioned east of Rye, is a two-mile stretch of sandy beach, which on warm days is a popular coastal resort for people living in London.

It is also regularly used by people doing windsurfing and kitesurfing.