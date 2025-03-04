For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in Clapham, south London, on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at around 2.30pm to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road, SW4.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A police statement said officers are working to identify the teenager and contact his next of kin.

A murder investigation has been opened and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which took place near Stockwell Tube station.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, leading the local policing response, said: “This is an enormously shocking incident which I imagine will cause huge distress to the local community.

“Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family at this devastating time.

“Local officers are on the scene gathering CCTV and speaking to witnesses to piece together what has happened. They will be supported by specialist homicide investigators shortly.

“Please rest assured we will work around the clock to identify and find those responsible.”

A crime scene and cordons remain in place while emergency services carry out inquiries.

Police asked that anyone who was a witness or has information call the police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR.

“People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

Labour Co-op MP for Vauxhaull and Camberwell Green, Florence Eshalomi, said she had spoken to the police about the incident.

She added: “I’m very sad to hear of the fatal shooting of a 16 yr old boy earlier this afternoon near Stockwell. A life wasted.”