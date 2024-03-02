Everything we know about the Clapham moped shooting
Dramatic photos of the scene show the moped in question lying across the pavement and a bullet hole through the window of the pub
Residents in southwest London were horrified after a man opened fire near Clapham Common during rush hour.
Police are still searching for the gunman after three people were injured and taken to hospital as a result of the incident.
Two men being chased by the police fell off their moped before opening fire as police officers and ambulances swarmed the high street after of reports of a shooting outside The Belle Vue pub.
Dramatic photos of the scene show the moped in question lying across the pavement and a bullet hole through the window of the pub.
The Met Police said that crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing while firearms officers continue searching the area.
As the search for the shooter continues, here’s everything we know about the Clapham shooting:
When and where did the shooting happen?
The shooting happened just before 5pm on Friday as police were in pursuit of a moped that failed to stop.
Pictures from the scene appear to show a bullet hole through the window of the Belle Bue pub in Clapham Common as the suspect’s moped was left abandoned across the road.
The incident happened near the busy Clapham Common station, with one witness revealing that she was nearly struck by the motorbike as it careered onto the pavement as she got off at Clapham Common Tube station.
Sian Cole told The Independent: “It was very scary due to it being rush hour and there were so many people present at the scene. I was walking and the motorbike just crashed right in front of me.”