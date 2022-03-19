Clerkenwell ‘murder’: Woman, 19, found dead in east London home
No arrests have been made yet and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Clerkenwell, east London, police say.
Metropolitan Police officers were called at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports of a woman “seriously injured” at a residential property in Sebastian Street, EC1.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman – believed to be 19-years-old – suffering serious injuries.
Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives from Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who are leading the investigation, are now working to identify the woman so they can inform her next of kin.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, they said.
No arrests have been made yet and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
Local residents have also been told they can expect a police presence to remain at the scene for now.
An eyewitness posted video footage to Twitter just after 10.30am this morning, showing a heavy police presence around Arbour House, a Unite student accommodation building, located in Sebastian Street.
“Looks like a murder inquiry involving 13 police cars and forensics,” the woman, named Charlie, said.
Goswell Road, at the junction with Percival Street and Sebastian Street, is also cordoned off, according to local newspaper The Islington Gazette.
Anyone with information should call the police incident room on 020 8358 1010. Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.
It is also possible to provide details anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.