A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Clerkenwell, east London, police say.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports of a woman “seriously injured” at a residential property in Sebastian Street, EC1.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman – believed to be 19-years-old – suffering serious injuries.

Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives from Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who are leading the investigation, are now working to identify the woman so they can inform her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, they said.

No arrests have been made yet and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Local residents have also been told they can expect a police presence to remain at the scene for now.

An eyewitness posted video footage to Twitter just after 10.30am this morning, showing a heavy police presence around Arbour House, a Unite student accommodation building, located in Sebastian Street.

“Looks like a murder inquiry involving 13 police cars and forensics,” the woman, named Charlie, said.

Goswell Road, at the junction with Percival Street and Sebastian Street, is also cordoned off, according to local newspaper The Islington Gazette.

Anyone with information should call the police incident room on 020 8358 1010. Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.

It is also possible to provide details anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.