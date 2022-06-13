Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

Carol Hodgson was remanded in custody to be sentenced on July 15.

Tom Wilkinson
Monday 13 June 2022 19:46
Daniel Hodgson Green (Family Handout/PA)
Daniel Hodgson Green (Family Handout/PA)

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital.

Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2.

He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the time.

His mother, Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, was charged with murder and she pleaded guilty at a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Carol Hodgson (Cleveland Police/PA)
(PA Media)

She was remanded in custody to be sentenced on July 15.

Outside court, Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “The loss of Daniel, at such a young age, is beyond comprehension.

“I’d like to thank all the team who have worked on this harrowing investigation and ensured that we could bring this matter to court.”

Christopher Atkinson, head of the crown court unit at CPS North East, said the “tragic sequence of events” which led to the little boy’s death had now been established.

He said: “In response to a robust case against her, Carol Hodgson has now pleaded guilty to Daniel’s murder and we sincerely hope that those who knew Daniel find some measure of comfort in this, at what must remain a very difficult time for them.”

No details about the offence were discussed during the 10-minute court hearing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in