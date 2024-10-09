Bristol suitcase murders suspect appears at Old Bailey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases by Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, between July 8 and 10 in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

The bodies of both men were discovered in two suitcases at the south-west beauty spot.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old defendant, of Scotts Road, in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.

The Colombian national wore a grey tracksuit and spoke to confirm his identity with the help of a Spanish interpreter in court. He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges against him.

During the hearing, trial judge Mr Justice Bennathan KC moved the provisional Old Bailey trial date back from April 14 next year to April 29 next year.

The senior judge set a further plea and case management hearing for the week of November 25 and remanded the defendant into custody.