Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bristol suitcase murders suspect appears at Old Bailey

Yostin Andres Mosquera is accused of murdering Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71

Emily Pennink
Wednesday 09 October 2024 16:18
Yostin Andres Mosquera appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso and Paul Longworth
Yostin Andres Mosquera appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso and Paul Longworth (Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases by Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, between July 8 and 10 in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

The bodies of both men were discovered in two suitcases at the south-west beauty spot.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old defendant, of Scotts Road, in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.

The Colombian national wore a grey tracksuit and spoke to confirm his identity with the help of a Spanish interpreter in court. He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges against him.

During the hearing, trial judge Mr Justice Bennathan KC moved the provisional Old Bailey trial date back from April 14 next year to April 29 next year.

The senior judge set a further plea and case management hearing for the week of November 25 and remanded the defendant into custody.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in