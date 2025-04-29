Man accused of two suitcase murders admits manslaughter of one man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of one of the victims.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on or before July 11 last year in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

The 35-year-old defendant admitted the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, but denies both charges of murder.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said the prosecution does not accept the plea and Mosquera, of Scotts Road, in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, will still face trial over both alleged murders.

Colombian national Mosquera, wearing a black tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter the plea via a Spanish interpreter.

An investigation was launched after human remains were found in two suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge last July.

Following a high-profile manhunt, the defendant was arrested at Bristol Temple Meads train station days afterwards.

Mr Longworth was British and Mr Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

Mosquera’s trial is expected to open on Wednesday.