Murder investigation launched after remains found in search for Chloe Mitchell

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre in Northern Ireland.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “Sadly, today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high-risk, missing person.

“Earlier this week, we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe‘s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell, who was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre, Co Antrim. (PA)

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.”

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the police investigation and he was still being questioned on Sunday, with officers securing a 36-hour extension to his detention.

A second 34-year-old man was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday. He too is still in police custody.

More to follow...