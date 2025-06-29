Murder investigation launched after pregnant woman found dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A murder investigation has been launched after a pregnant woman was found dead in County Down, police said.

Mother of two, Sarah Montgomery, was found at a property in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said that police received a report at about 2.15pm on Saturday of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house.

He added officers and medics from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service provided medical treatment on the scene.

Mr Phillips said the 27-year-old, who was also pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

open image in gallery Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee ( Google )

A cordon is in place around the address while police carry out inquiries.

“Inquiries are at an early stage into this deeply tragic case. Our thoughts are also with Sarah’s family during this incredibly difficult time as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened,” Mr Phillips added.

“Sarah’s family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.”

North Area Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said the police understand the incident would “cause shock and concern within the community” and police would remain present in the area.

“Local people will see our officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place today,” she said.

She urged those with information to speak with officers.

Ms McManus also stressed the force’s commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, saying it has a “profound impact” on individuals, families and society.

“Addressing this issue remains a key priority, and we are committed to engaging directly with the local community to offer support, build trust, and help people feel safe,” she added.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101.”