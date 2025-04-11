Second man in court over grandfather’s murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandfather who was shot in his own home, police have said.

Thomas Lee Sterling, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court, charged with murdering Barry Dawson, 50, in Stanley, Co Durham, who was shot on Saturday.

Durham Police said Sterling, from Stanley, was remanded in custody and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Kevin Dorward, 38, of South View Gardens, Annfield Plain, Stanley, appeared briefly at Teesside Crown Court on Friday via a prison videolink.

A plea hearing will be held on May 9 and a provisional trial date has been set for September 22, estimated to last five weeks.

His partner Michaela Hetherington, 35, is charged with perverting the course of justice and she appeared via a prison link for a bail hearing.

The charge relates to an allegation that she falsely reported to police that Dorward’s car was missing.

Judge Francis Laird KC declined her bail.

Durham Police said a 47-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the death handed himself in on Thursday and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remained in custody on Friday.

A 49-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have since been released on bail while further inquiries are carried out.

The force said detectives continued “to work around the clock on the case and a significant police presence in the community will continue as all lines of inquiry are thoroughly investigated”.

In a tribute on Wednesday, Mr Dawson’s family described him as “a much-loved father, granddad and partner who will be greatly missed”.

They said: “We are truly devastated and his loss will leave an enormous gap in our lives.”