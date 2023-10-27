For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after wading into a river with two young children.

The 31-year-old from Southampton was seen with the two children yesterday at around 3.30pm immersed in the River Itchen near Cobden Bridge.

The three people were saved from the water and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Emergency services responded to the scene leading to the bridge being closed in both directions.

Hampshire Police revealed they arrested a 31-year-old woman at the scene but could not confirm the relationship between the adult and children nor the names and genders of the children.

They confirmed she remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.38pm following reports that a woman had entered the water near Cobden Bridge with two young children.

“Emergency services attended the scene and all three people were recovered and received treatment.

“A 31-year-old woman from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Cobden Bridge was temporarily closed but has since been reopened. We will be conducting enquiries in the area.”