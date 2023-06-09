Woman raped by man with knife after hiding in nature reserve

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was raped by a stranger with a knife after she hid from him in a nature reserve.

Police have launched an investigation after the woman in her 20s reported she had been raped between 9:30pm and 10:15pm on Friday, 26 May in Burgess Park, London.

The victim reported she had been approached by a man as she sat on a bench in the park. The man asked the victim personal questions before making sexual comments.

The victim tried to walk away but the man followed her. She then ran from the man and attempted to hide in a nearby Coburg nature reserve.

The man, who said he had a knife, followed her into the nature reserve where the assault took place.

The man is described as black, in his late 20s to early 30s and had a scar under his eye on the left side of his face. He had dark eyes, bushy eyebrows and was of a larger build. He spoke with a deep voice and had a London accent. He had a close cut beard. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black durag type cap/hat wieth black jogging bottoms with no visible logo with zips on the pockets.

Detective Constable Timea Fazekas, leading the investigation, said: “This was a truly horrific incident for the victim and she is being fully supported by officers specially trained to investigate sexual offences.

“Despite this undoubtedly terrifying ordeal the victim is able to recall significant details about the attacker. I ask members of the public to consider this description and speak to us if you think you know who the man could be.

“Similarly, if you were in the park at the time and perhaps and remember seeing a man matching this description, or anything out of the ordinary, please get in touch with us without delay.”

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. And give reference CAD 2579/26MAY.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.