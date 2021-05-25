Packages containing £80m of cocaine wash up on East Sussex beaches

Almost a tonne of cocaine worth around £80million has washed up on the coast in East Sussex.

The illicit narcotics were wrapped in waterproof bags and attached to life jackets to make them float and are thought to originate from South America.

The packages were found on Monday by passers-by who alerted the police to the drugs on beaches near Newhaven and Hastings, both in East Sussex. Local police seized the packages and took them to a secure location, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed.

Pictures released by the NCA on Tuesday show several packages lying on a pebble beach. Samples have tested positive for cocaine, though a full forensic examination will be carried out.

The combined weight is thought to be around 960kg, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK would have had an estimated street value of around £80 million.

Martin Grace, NCA branch commander, said: “This is a significant amount of class A drugs which we think originated in South America, but we are keeping an open mind about how the drugs washed up here and where the end destination might have been.

“Clearly though, losing a consignment of this size this will represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved.”

Mr Grace added: “Our investigation is being assisted by both Sussex Police and Border Force, and is also likely to involve international partners.”

NCA officers are investigating the seizures, which are being linked.

Additional reporting by PA