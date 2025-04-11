How drug traffickers used foie gras and duck breast to conceal £8m worth of cocaine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four men have been jailed for attempting to smuggle £8 million worth of cocaine into the UK concealed beneath a cargo of foie gras and duck breast.

Michael Keating, 56, his brother Matthew Keating, 49, Tanvir Hussain, 46, and Pierre Labelle, 48, were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA). The elaborate scheme was foiled in November 2019 when Border Force officers stopped their van as it entered Newhaven, East Sussex, from Dieppe.

Although the van appeared to be carrying a legitimate shipment of expensive French delicacies, officers discovered 97kg of cocaine hidden beneath a false floor. This sophisticated concealment method highlights the lengths criminal gangs will go to in order to evade detection.

Mark Ruff, a senior NCA officer, commended the Border Force officers for their vigilance, stating: "The cover load of foie gras and duck breast is highly unusual and Border Force colleagues did a superb job in seeing through it and the concealed floor."

The NCA investigation showed the driver of the van was not involved in the offence.

The offenders were traced as part of Operation Venetic, which the NCA launched after the takedown of the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Michael Keating, of Uxbridge in Middlesex, used the platform to organise the plot and source the drugs through international connections, according to the NCA.

Hussain, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, bought the van along with Labelle, who is from the Isle of Wight.

Keating’s younger brother Matthew also had an EncroChat phone, and they also used the platform to plan an 80kg importation of ketamine.

During a search of Michael Keating’s home, officers seized more than £50,000 cash and a notebook that appeared to contain EncroChat handles.

He and Hussain were convicted after trial of conspiring to import cocaine at Hove Crown Court in February 2024.

Michael Keating was sentenced on Friday to 24 years’ imprisonment.

Hussain was jailed for 10 years.

Labelle admitted conspiracy to import cocaine in October 2023 and was jailed for 17 years.

Keating’s brother Matthew pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import ketamine in January 2024 and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Mr Ruff said: “This result demonstrates the determination of NCA officers to bring to justice all those involved in the importation of illegal drugs – whether they sort the logistics, knowingly transport the substances, or benefit financially from the trade.

“In this case, we proved the offenders’ links and completely dismantled a crime group.”

Mr Ruff added: “The class A drugs trade fuels violence and misery at every step of its way to the UK.

“We will continue to work alongside partners at home and abroad to right the threat of Class A drugs.”