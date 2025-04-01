Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airport security uncover £1m drug stash inside electric wheelchair

The National Crime Agency says the concealment ‘shows the ingenuity crime groups employ to smuggle cocaine’

Kim Pilling
Tuesday 01 April 2025 17:35 BST
Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine was found hidden in an electric wheelchair
Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine was found hidden in an electric wheelchair (NCA/PA Wire)

Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine has been found hidden in an electric wheelchair during an airport security check in Manchester.

Border Force officers scanned the wheelchair after the passenger flew in to Manchester Airport from Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Eleven packages, weighing 12kg, were discovered concealed in the seat and backrest, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Eleven packages, weighing 12kg, were discovered
Eleven packages, weighing 12kg, were discovered (NCA/PA Wire)

“The concealment shows the ingenuity crime groups employ to smuggle cocaine,” NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee said.

“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to combat the threat of Class A drugs and protect the UK public.”

The electric wheelchair in question
The electric wheelchair in question (NCA/PA Wire)

Portuguese national Casimiro De Lemos-Francisco, 56, has been charged with drug smuggling.

He will appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 6.

