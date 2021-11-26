Cody Ackland has appeared in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod, who disappeared in Plymouth on her way to meet friends.

The 24-year-old, from Southway, Plymouth, has been charged with murdering Ms McLeod between 20 and 23 November.

The defendant, who appeared wearing a blue disposable face mask and a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms in the dock, mumbled as he confirmed his full name, date of birth and address at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

He was remanded into custody to reappear at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday 29 November.

Ms McLeod’s family were in court for the defendant’s first appearance.

Hundreds gathered for a candelit vigil in memory of Bobbi-Anne McLeod near where she disappeared in Leigham, Plymouth (The Independent)

Remanding Mr Ackland into custody, chair of the magistrates Louise Ferris told him: “Mr Ackland you are being sent for trial at the crown court sitting in Plymouth for this offence.

“You are remanded in custody until the 29 November.”

It has emerged the murder suspect, who covered his face with a blanket as he arrived at court, was the lead guitarist of local indie rock band Rakuda.

The remaining members of the band expressed their shock as they announced they were disbanding with immediate effect as a “mark of respect” for Ms McLeod.

The band said in a statement: “The remaining members of Rakuda; Josh, Ross, Josh and Mike are all extremely shocked and in complete disbelief by the tragic event that has unfolded over the last several days.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s family and friends who must be devastated at their loss.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided that we shall not be going forward as a band and will be disbanding with immediate effect.

“We will not be making any further comments at this time.”

Ms McLeod went missing after leaving her home in the Leigham area of Plymouth at about 6pm on Saturday to catch a bus into town.

Her friends, who she had been due to meet up with, raised the alarm after she failed to arrive.

After a three-day search, a body believed to be Ms McLeod’s was found near Bovisand, South Hams – less than a 30-minute drive from where she vanished.