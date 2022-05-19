A musician obessed with serial killers has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 31 years for the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

A judge said Cody Ackland carried out a “prolonged, savage and merciless attack” on the student last November.

He told the 24-year-old killer his crime was “utterly motiveless” and he had caused “outrage and fear in this part of the country”.

Ackland nodded as his sentence was passed at Plymouth Crown Court.

As he left the dock, Ms McLeod’s brother shouted: “You’re a dead man.”

Ackland was unknown to the police when he bludgeoned the 18-year-old with a claw hammer in Plymouth last November. He pleaded guilty to murder at a hearing last month.

Ms McLeod was last seen at a bus stop after setting off to meet friends. It was here that Ackland attacked her before loading her into the footwell of his Ford Fiesta and driving her 20 miles to the Bellever Forest car park on Dartmoor, where he murdered her.

He then burnt her handbag and loaded her blooded body into his boot and drove 30 miles back towards Plymouth to Bovisand, around seven miles from her home, where he stripped her naked and left her in undergrowth.

He later threw away her clothes in an allotment before spending the next 48 hours socialising with friends.

Cody Ackland admitted murdering the teenager in November ((Devon and Cornwall Police/PA))

Three days later, Ackland turned himself in and confessed, telling detectives where he had dumped her body.

Plymouth Crown Court heard on Thursday how Ackland, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, led a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers.

Richard Posner, prosecuting, said Ackland had conducted extensive searches about "their crimes, the aftermath of such crimes, and the bodies left behind in days leading up to Bobbi-Anne (McLeod's) death".

He said he had also been searching the web pages of DIY stores for "hammers, crowbars and cutting tools".

"Cody Ackland led a double life. When he left home on 20 Novemberand drove through Leigham in Plymouth towards the bus stop where Bobbi-Anne was," the prosecutor said.

"He held such an unhealthy fascination and desire to imitate serial killers. His fascination was to become an unimaneagable wicked reality for Bobbi-Anne."

The court heard Ackland looked for information on Ted Bundy and Fred West in the week before killing Ms McLeod and also looked up Richard Chase and the Vampire of Sacramento two days before.

Mr Posner said: “His interest in the macabre presents as deep-rooted; a fascination with death, murder and murderers and the means to commit murder.”

Investigators found a cache of over 3,000 images of mutilated bodies on his phone, mostly of murder victims and of post-mortem examinations.

Ackland had also saved pictures of murder weapons, bloodied clothing, and where murder victims had been dumped in the past.

Ian Wilkinson, senior crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in the southwest of England, said on Thursday: “Bobbi-Anne was just 18 years old when her life was taken away in the most cruel and shocking manner.

“As this case reaches its end, our thoughts are very much with Bobbi-Anne’s family as they continue to live with what Cody Ackland did.”

In a statement released by Devon and Cornwall police after the sentencing, Ms McLeod’s family said they wanted Ackland to know “he has taken away our world”.

“We will never see her beautiful face or hear her laugh, see her get married or have the children she so wanted. So many everyday things have been taken away. Her not being here is still unimaginable,” they said.

“Our lives have changed forever. We have not been able to say goodbye to Bobbi-Anne and we can only imagine the things he did to her - the thoughts are continually going around in our minds.”

More follows...