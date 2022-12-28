For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day has vowed to get justice for the “love of my life.”

Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.

In a heartfelt tribute on social media, girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best friend.”

She wrote: “I'm so sorry my baby, you didn't deserve this.

“My whole world, the love of my life, my best friend. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you.”

She continued: “There is so much we will never get the chance to do now.

“I promise to do everything to get you the justice you deserve.

“This doesn't feel real. I love you forever Cody Fisher.”

Cody Fisher’s girlfriend said she lost the love of her life (Twitter)

Revellers at the nightclub criticised security searches at the event and recalled a “moody” atmosphere inside the venue.

Sydnee Power, from Birmingham, described “groups of lads” who were “looking to cause trouble”.

The 23-year-old said: “As soon as me and my friends walked in, we got a very weird vibe and the atmosphere wasn’t good.

“There were just groups of lads everywhere, most of them looked moody.

“A lot of them were definitely looking to cause trouble, they clearly weren’t there to enjoy the music.”

Loved ones paying tribute have been describing him as the “purest soul, “wonderful” and a “best friend”.

Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed at a nightclub in Birmingham on 26 December (West Midlands Police)

Mr Fisher played as a defender for several clubs and was most recently in Stratford Town FC.

Chairman Jed McCrory, through tears, told Sky News: “The players are heartbroken. He was so close. And we're a family club.

“They all know each other. It's going to be a hard one to take for everybody. Everyone at this club. He was so well-liked.

“I'm just speechless. Anything we can do to help we will do. I'm just so sorry for [his family].”

A spokesman for the team said: “Everyone at Stratford Town Football is saddened to hear of the tragic loss of one of our own players Cody Fisher.

“Our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of Cody. Our thoughts are with you at this very difficult time.”

Crane Nightclub, Adderley Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, where a man was stabbed to death on the dancefloor (Emma Trimble / SWNS)

The Sporting FC account posted: “All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher. Cody was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

A second tribute from Stourbridge FC, another club for which Mr Fisher had played, said its members were “devastated” to hear of his death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time, rest in peace Cody,” the statement read.

The Walsall FC Academy also expressed sadness at the death of Mr Fisher, whom it identified as one of its former scholars. Walsall FC echoed the sentiment, adding: “We are devastated to hear this awful news. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this difficult time.”

Detective inspector Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out, and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“We believe the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”

Detectives are reviewing CCTV from the nightclub in an attempt to identify the culprit.