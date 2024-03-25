Two men found guilty of stabbing footballer to death on nightclub dance floor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter have been found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court of murdering Cody Fisher in a nightclub knife attack on Boxing Day 2022.

Mr Fisher, 23, was stabbed in the chest, penetrating a valve in his heart, and was pronounced dead, the court heard, while a close friend of the victim was chased and kicked but managed to get to his feet and escape.

The former Birmingham City academy member who also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died at the scene.