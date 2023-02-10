New Zealand keyring could be vital in identifying human bones found next to railway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police probing the mysterious discovery of human bones near a railway line have released personal items in a bid to identify the remains.

British Transport Police officers were called to Brackley Park in Hull on December 7 2022, after reports that human bones had been discovered.

Specialist teams conducted a search of the scene and found the skeletal remains of one person, who is estimated to have been there for over seven years.

Following the results of a post-mortem exam and extensive forensic enquiries, officers have said they are now looking to identify the person so they can inform their family.

The bones are believed to belong to a male who is at least 50 years of age and is likely to be white and 5’7 tall.

Anthropological exams identified that the man could be from the UK, Europe, Indian Subcontinent, North Africa, or Middle East.

They were wearing size seven Hush Puppies shoes, dark brown trousers with a brown belt, a dark-coloured Henley and Knight Jacket, and a grey and black striped jumper.

(British Transport Police / SWNS.)

A ‘New Zealand’ keyring with a kiwi bird image on it and two Sekonda wrist watches were found in their possession at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Detectives are hoping someone might recognise these items and come forward to assist their investigation.

“While they continue to undertake further forensic work and missing person enquiries to identify him, how he came to be at the location, and how he died.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 465 of 07/12/22.”