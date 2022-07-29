Jump to content
Read Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy statements in full after Wagatha Christie ruling

Both women spoke out following the libel battle over a viral social media post

Emily Atkinson
Friday 29 July 2022 16:37
Wagatha Christie case: Coleen Rooney wins libel trial brought by Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have spoken out after the High Court ruled that the Leicester striker’s wife was responsible for leaking a series of stories to the tabloid media.

Ms Vardy, 40, sued Ms Rooney, 36, for defamation after she publicly accused her of being the source of stories that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.

But in a much-anticipated ruling on Friday, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Mrs Rooney’s favour and dismissed the libel claim against her.

Mrs Rooney welcomed her victory in the “Wagatha Christie” case, but added that she “never believed it should have gone to court” and that “it was not a case I ever sought or wanted”.

Meanwhile, MrsVardy has said she is “devastated” by the ruling in made by Mrs Justice Steyn.

She thanked her supporters and said she was “extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached”.

Coleen Rooney says the money on the case could have been better spent on those in need

(PA Wire)

Here are their statements in full:

Coleen Rooney said: “Naturally, I am pleased that the judge has found in my favour with her judgment today.

“It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others.

“Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made every effort to avoid the need for such a drawn out and public court case. All my attempts to do so were knocked back by Mrs (Rebekah) Vardy.

“This left me with no alternative but to go through with the case to defend myself and to end the repeated leaking of my private information to The Sun.

“These leaks from my private Instagram account began in 2017. They continued for almost two years, intruding on my privacy and that of my family. Although I bear Mrs Vardy no ill will, today’s judgment makes clear that I was right in what I said in my posts of October 2019.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of my legal team, my family, friends and everyone who supported me, including the public, through this difficult and stressful time.”

Rebekah Vardy has criticised the judge’s ruling

(PA Wire)

Rebekah Vardy said: “As I explained in my evidence I, my family and even my unborn baby, were subjected to disgusting messages and vile abuse following Coleen’s post and these have continued even during the course of the trial.

“Please can the people who have been abusing me and my family now stop. The case is over.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me. I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached.

“It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding.

“The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’.

“But as for the rest of her judgement, she got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept.”

