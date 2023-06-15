Double child killer Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison, Parole Board rules

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison subject to conditions, the Parole Board has said.

Pitchfork was jailed for life in 1988 after raping and strangling two 15-year-olds, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

He was given a minimum term of 30 years, later reduced to 28 years due to progress he had made in prison, and was released in September 2021.

But Pitchfork was back behind bars two months later after breaching the licence conditions of his release.

The Parole Board said the decision to recall Pitchfork to custody was flawed and “made on the basis of some of the allegations not being proved and upon some incorrect information”.

The panel said Pitchfork’s behaviour for almost all his time in prison has not caused any concern and it was no longer necessary for Pitchfork to remain confined for the protection of the public.

Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire, said he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision and said he thought Pitchfork still presented “a very real danger to the public”.

Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann (PA)

He wrote on Twitter: “Deeply disappointed that the Parole Board have decided to release the convicted child killer Colin Pitchfork.

“I would like to reassure constituents that I will be writing to the Justice Secretary to ask that he seek an immediate and urgent review.

“It is simply unthinkable that a man who committed such egregious crimes should ever be released, and I will be asking the Government to challenge this decision in the strongest possible terms.

“It is quite clear to many, not only in South Leicestershire, but the country that this man still presents a very real danger to the public and I will do all I can to challenge this decision.

“My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda and Dawn at this most difficult time.”

Artist’s impression of Pitchfork appealing the length of his sentence at the Court of Appeal in London in 2021 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Following the decision that Pitchfork can be released, a spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “A panel of the Parole Board, including two judges, has today directed the re-release of Colin Pitchfork following his recall to custody in November 2021.

“Having considered all of the evidence, during a hearing observed by the victims and the local Member of Parliament, the panel found that Mr Pitchfork’s recall to custody was flawed and not supported by the evidence.

“Separately, the panel found that the prisoner’s continued detention was no longer necessary for the protection of the public.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority, however our sole focus in law is risk, not punishment, and must be based on evidence.

“This case is eligible for reconsideration if any party thinks the decision is irrational or unfair.”

More follows on this breaking news story....