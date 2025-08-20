Labour MSP Colin Smyth charged over indecent images

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from the party.

The South of Scotland MSP, who has previously served as the general secretary of the party, was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

open image in gallery Colin Smyth was arrested and charged ( Scottish Labour )

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date."

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing."

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation. The Scottish Parliament website now lists him as an independent.

open image in gallery Colin Smyth pictured with Sir Keir Starmer, Ed Miliband and Anas Sarwar ( PA )

The 52-year-old was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

He has held a number of front bench roles, most recently serving as the party spokesperson on Rural Affairs up until April 2023.

He served as Scottish Labour's general secretary from 2008 to 2012.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...