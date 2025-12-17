Knife fight at Tube station leaves man in hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was left with a head injury after an alleged knife fight at Colliers Wood Underground station.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers attended the Tube station in south-west London at 10.30am on Wednesday following reports of a fight between three young men involving knives.

A man in his twenties was later arrested at the station “on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon”.

He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, according to the force.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.29am today to reports of a stabbing at Colliers Wood Underground station, SW19.

“We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a paramedic in a fast response car.

“We treated a man for a head injury and took him to hospital.”

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 211 of 17 December.