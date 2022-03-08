A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother-of-three was found stabbed to death in Nottinghamshire.

Clair Ablewhite was found dead at her home in Colston Bassett on 26 February, police said.

The 47-year-old victim was killed on the evening of 25 February in Hall Lane, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The suspect remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “I want to thank the public once again for their support for this investigation and all the information they have given us so far.

“I am fully aware how shocking this incident has been for Clair’s family and the wider community in Colston Bassett, which is why we have invested so much resource not only in the investigation itself but in providing a uniform presence in the area to give people reassurance.

“This arrest follows public appeals for information that we have made over the last few days.”

The mother of three was found dead in her home (Google)

Mr Griffin added: “However, I would ask that people keep providing information as this investigation continues.

“Every piece of information we receive helps us get closer to an understanding of the events of that night.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting a new incident number, 277 of 3 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Colston Bassett is a picturesque village on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire border, known for its Stilton and Shropshire blue cheeses and as home to some of the county’s most expensive properties.

The village has a population of 400 and the average house price exceeds £800,000.