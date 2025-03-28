Sentencing of boy who spoke of ‘desire’ for Columbine-style violence postponed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The sentencing of an autistic teenager who became obsessed with the Columbine High School massacre and told classmates of his “desire” to carry out similar violence has been postponed.

The boy, now aged 17, previously pleaded guilty to two charges, a breach of the peace and a charge under the Terrorism Act.

The offences occurred between June 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023 at a school in Edinburgh and elsewhere.

The boy admitted “uttering remarks” about the Columbine High School massacre; making comments about “desire and plans to carry out acts of violence involving firearms, explosive devices and poisons against pupils and teachers”; showing images of mass shootings to pupils; and making racist and homophobic comments.

He also admitted making comments about “planning to acquire a 3D printer for the purpose of manufacturing a firearm”, and posting a video on TikTok showing him “dressed in a manner resembling those responsible for the mass shooting at Columbine High School alongside audio referencing school shootings”.

He pleaded guilty to a second charge of, between December 2, 2022 and July 9, 2023, possessing documents or records “containing information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody on February 21 after a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

At the same court on Friday, a further hearing was told the boy dressed up in a drama class with an imitation firearm for a film project, and accepted it would “cause alarm” when posted on social media, due to the comments he had also made.

Defending, Shelagh McCall KC said: “Charge one can be viewed as manifestation of obsessive behaviour and feelings. He was constantly talking about school shootings and similar matters. What is also clear is at that time he was unaware of what effect that behaviour may have on others who witnessed it.

“What triggered this was the drama class incident in June 2022. What gave rise to this alarm in the community was a post on social media of him, posted without his knowledge or consent, which caused parents to contact the authorities.

“He was making a film; his project was known to school staff; he was using a prop, an imitation firearm, with the teacher’s permission. He accepts in the context of remarks about school shootings in the end of 2022 that an image of him would cause alarm. He didn’t even know a photograph had been taken let alone posted.

“In S3 modern studies, the class was taught a module about gun crime in US. I’ve been provided with a workbook on that module. They studied school shootings in depth and looked at numbers and places of mass shootings in recent years.

“Students were asked to study specific examples of mass shootings. They were showed a documentary about mass school shootings; information about perpetrators; political responses; response from the gun lobby; they were provided in a workbook with a series of descriptions of what were said to be the deadliest mass shootings since 1990.”

She added: “One might question the wisdom of that part of the curriculum in general. It may not be entirely surprising that this young man was talking obsessively about mass shootings.

“The material, some of which was sourced from other students, was sourced from the internet; the UK Government recently legislated about online safety. At the time this material would have been available to any teenage boy. Someone with autism might be more likely then most to fall down that rabbit hole.”

She said a criminal justice social work report had suggested “extremely rigorous control of internet, and online communications”.

Judge Lord Arthurson said: “Nevertheless the red flag matters referred to on the last occasion; I take a very different view of the gravity of sentence.”

The court heard further reports are needed.

Sentence was deferred to the High Court in Kilmarnock on June 18.