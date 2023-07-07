Elle Edwards – live: Connor Chapman to be sentenced for Christmas Eve murder
Twenty-six year-old ‘innocent bystander’ suffered two fatal gun wounds outside pub in Wirral at Christmas
A gunman who killed a beautician when he opened fire outside a pub on Christmas Eve will be sentenced today for her murder.
Connor Chapman, 23, was convicted on Thursday after a three-and-a-half week trial at Liverpool Crown Court of the murder of Elle Edwards, 26, who was killed outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village in Wirral, Merseyside, on December 24 last year.
He injured five other people, including his targets Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, when he fired 12 shots from the Skorpion sub-machine gun before driving away from the scene in a stolen Mercedes.
The jury also convicted Chapman of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Speaking outside court after the verdicts, Ms Edwards‘ father Tim said: “Those two cowards in there decided to drag it out for four weeks, put all these people through that and everyone else around it, involved in the case.
“I hope them two never see another Christmas again ever in their lives.”
Gunman to be sentenced at 2pm
Connor Chapman is due to appear before Mr Justice Goose at 2pm at Liverpool Crown Court alongside his co-defendant Thomas Waring.
As well as murdering Elle Edwards, the jury also convicted Chapman of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Mr Justice Goose told the court he would consider imposing a whole life order.
