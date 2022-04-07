UFC star Conor McGregor charged with dangerous driving in Bentley
He had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai.
UFC star Conor McGregor has appeared in a Dublin court charged with six driving offences.
The mixed martial arts fighter appeared at Blanchardstown District Court accused of two counts of dangerous driving on March 22, as well driving without insurance and a licence and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.
He had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai earlier this year.
McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines told the court his licence and insurance were shown to police on Thursday morning.
Garda Denis Lordan told the court the four charges were put to McGregor on Thursday morning.
He made no reply to each charge and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.
District Judge David McHugh remanded McGregor on continuing bail and he will appear at the same court again on June 23.
McGregor, wearing a grey blazer and navy trousers, did not speak during the court appearance.
Speaking to reporters outside, he said he is going “straight back into training”.
“I am going straight back in, and I am looking forward to getting back into it.”
Asked if he has an opponent in mind, he replied: “We will see what happens man. Taking it day by day. The leg is getting better every day and I am happy with that.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.