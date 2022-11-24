Jump to content

MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January

He has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in west Dublin.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Thursday 24 November 2022 13:07
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor arrives at Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin, where he is charged with driving offences (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor arrives at Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin, where he is charged with driving offences (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.

The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.

McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.

Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.

McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he waited for his case to be mentioned at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning.

Appearing on behalf of McGregor, barrister David Staunton said that work on the case was ongoing, and that gardai would require new directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge David McHugh said that at the last court appearance, it was indicated that “matters were progressing at an appropriate pace”, and said the case could not continue to be put back to another date.

Mr Staunton responded that this was a “very fair observation”, but indicated that he was “reluctant” to ask for a hearing date.

He asked for the case to be heard on January 11 for 15-20 minutes, where he expected the case to proceed and “the matter will be disposed of” on this date.

As he left the courthouse, McGregor signed an autograph and posed for a picture with fans.

When asked how he felt, McGregor said “all good, guys, all good, lovely day, great to be back” before jumping in the front passenger seat of a Range Rover.

As he was leaving, a member of the public was also heard calling McGregor a “f****** fool”.

