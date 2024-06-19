For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A jury has failed to reach verdicts in the trial of aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.

Marten, 37, and her partner Mark Gordon, 50, have been on trial for manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions.

The couple denied charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year and causing or allowing the death of a child.

They also denied charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing her body, along with concealing the birth of a child and child cruelty.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for 72 hours and 33 minutes but was unable to reach verdicts.

The Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft KC discharged the jury on Wednesday, almost six months after the trial began.

