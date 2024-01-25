For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An aristocrat and her partner who went on the run with their newborn baby lived “off-grid” in freezing conditions before she died, a court heard.

Jurors were told that Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, were “utterly selfish” and “grossly negligent” when they started living out of a tent on the South Downs after going on the run.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told the Old Bailey that they death of the girl – known as Baby A – was “entirely avoidable”.

Outlining the case against the parents, he said: “It involves the entirely avoidable death of a young baby. A young baby girl who would still – we say – be alive if it was not for the reckless, utterly selfish, callous, cruel, arrogant and ultimately grossly negligent conduct of these two defendants who are on trial.

“They were the parents of that young baby girl. They put their relationship and their view of life before the life of a little baby girl.”

The court heard that the couple concealed Ms Marten’s 2022 pregnancy from friends, family and healthcare professionals, before going on the run – fearing the child would be taken from them.

They ended up living out of a tent in Sussex during a high profile police search for the family.

“They decided that in the middle of a cold winter and in cruel obviously dangerous weather conditions that they would deprive the baby of what it needed – warmth, shelter, food and ultimately safety,” Mr Little added.

“They essentially went off-grid and lived in a tent with hardly any clothes, no means keeping and remaining warm and dry with scarcely any food.”

He added: “It was their selfish desire to keep their baby girl that led inexorably to the death of that baby girl.”

Her remains were eventually found by police hidden is disused shed. The child was in a shopping bag covered in rubbish “as if she was refuse”, the court heard.

The parents both deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their daughter, referred to in the charges as Baby A, between 4 January and 27 February last year.

The pair also deny charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child.

The infant’s remains were found in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an overgrown allotment in the Hollingbury area of Brighton on 1 March. The discovery came after Marten and Gordon were arrested in nearby Stanmer Villas.

The trial, scheduled to last until 8 March, continues.

More follows...