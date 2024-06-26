Aristocrat Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will face retrial over death of baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon will face a retrial over the death of their newborn baby.

The jury in the previous trial of the couple, who are accused of manslaughter, was discharged at the Old Bailey last week after failing to reach verdicts.

The prosecution announced its decision to pursue a retrial at a hearing at the same court on Wednesday. The judge suggested a provisional trial date of March next year.

The initial trial of Marten, 37, and Gordon, 50, began in January after their daughter Victoria was found dead at an allotment in Brighton, East Sussex, last March.

There had been a high-profile police search for the couple and their child.

Marten and Gordon were each charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and perverting the course of justice.

The pair denied all counts and went on trial at the Old Bailey on 25 January.

Following more than 72 hours of deliberations, Judge Mark Lucraft KC discharged the jury on 19 June, giving his “sincere and heartfelt thanks” to jurors for their “truly exceptional” dedication.

More follows on this breaking news story...