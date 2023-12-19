Trial of aristocrat Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon delayed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The trial of an aristocrat and her partner accused of the manslaughter of their newborn baby has been delayed.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, are due to stand trial in the New Year over the death of their infant daughter.

They are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the girl, referred to in the charges as Baby A, between 4 January and 27 February.

The pair also face charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child.

They were due to stand trial at London’s Old Bailey on 2 January but at a hearing at the same court on Tuesday, it was pushed back until 15 January.

Police found remains at an allotment in the Hollingbury area of Brighton in March after a major search.

The child’s remains were found in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an overgrown allotment in the Hollingbury area of Brighton on 1 March. The discovery came after Marten and Gordon were arrested in nearby Stanmer Villas.

An initial post-mortem examination was unable to establish a cause of death.

The pair deny all charges.