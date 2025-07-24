Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man who stabbed partner 27 times in ‘savage’ attack jailed for murder

Corey Dryden repeatedly struck Megan Hughes with a claw hammer and knife

PA Reporter
Thursday 24 July 2025 10:47 BST
Corey Dryden was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh
Corey Dryden was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh (PA)

A man who stabbed his partner 27 times in a “sustained and savage” attack has been jailed for 18 years.

Corey Dryden, 32, murdered 31-year-old Megan Hughes in the Scottish Borders on 9 February.

He repeatedly struck and stabbed her with a claw hammer and knife at her home in Chirnside.

He then dialled 999 about 4.35am.

Ms Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dryden initially claimed that his partner had attacked him and that he had acted in self-defence.

However, on 27 June, he admitted to her murder.

Dryden attended the hearing, at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, via videolink from prison.

He showed no emotion as Lord Harrower sentenced him.

