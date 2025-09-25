Police launch probe after man and woman found dead at home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of a man and a woman at a property in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Treclago View, Camelford around 10pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the two people, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, who knew each other, had “sustained serious injuries” and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Peter Gee said: “We are supporting the next of kin of the people who have died in this very sad incident.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, but we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“A cordon remains in place at the address while officers continue with their enquiries and a thorough examination of the scene is conducted.

“There will be a heightened police presence in the area, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference number 50250248436.