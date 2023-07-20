Murder investigation after woman dies in Cornwall hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a woman died on Wednesday night in a hospital in Cornwall.

A murder investigation is underway after the woman in her 60s died at Royal Cornwall Hospital last night, police said.

Officers were called at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The suspect, who is from the Par area, a fishing village near St Austell, is believed to have been known to the woman.

He remains in police custody as enquiries are ongoing to locate and inform the woman’s next of kin.

A police cordon remains in place at a property in Par.

A statement released by Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman last night [19 July] in Cornwall.

“Police were called at around 4.45pm on Wednesday 19 July to Royal Cornwall Hospital Treliske, following the death of a patient in her 60s. Enquiries are ongoing to locate and inform her next of kin.

“Following initial enquiries, the cause of death is currently being treated as suspicious.

“A man in his 30s from the Par area has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The deceased and the suspect are believed to be known to each other.

“A cordon remains in place at a property in Par in connection to this matter.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust said they were assisting police in their investigation into the “unexplained death” of a patient at the hospital.