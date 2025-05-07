Three injured as car drives into Costa Coffee window

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people have been injured after a car drove into a Costa Coffee cafe.

The vehicle crashed into the coffee shop on Burford Road, Carterton in Oxfordshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area and the road has been closed.

Emergency services scrambled onto the scene to treat the three injured.

The ambulance service said all three people were conscious and breathing and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We are currently responding to an incident in Carterton.

"A vehicle has been driven into Costa Coffee in Burford Road, injuring three people.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road has been closed. We would advise the public to avoid the area at this time.”

The spokesperson added: "We do not believe this was a deliberate act on behalf of the driver."

The force urged the public not to share footage of the scene on social media, "out of respect for those who have been injured".

Those with footage of the incident should contact police by calling 101 or online, quoting the reference number INC-20250507-1109.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: "We have sent three ambulances, a rapid response car, our air ambulance team and our Hazardous Response Team at this time.

"We've been informed that there are three casualties, all of whom are conscious and breathing, and are being conveyed to the John Radcliffe hospital."