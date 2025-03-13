Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother lose sentence appeal bids

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The father and stepmother of Sara Sharif have lost their Court of Appeal bids to reduce the minimum terms of their life sentences for the 10-year-old’s murder.

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool were jailed for life with minimum terms of 40 years and 33 years respectively in December last year, after being found guilty of her murder.

Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and jailed for 16 years.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey in December, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara’s death “was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture”, mainly at the hands of Sharif.

On Thursday, all three brought bids to challenge their sentences at the Court of Appeal, while the Solicitor General asked judges to increase Sharif’s “unduly lenient” sentence to a whole life order, meaning he would likely die in prison.

However, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, sitting with Mr Justice Soole and Mr Justice Goose, declined to alter the sentences.

Baroness Carr described Sara as “a little girl full of personality, a beautiful, brave, feisty and spirited child”, adding that Sharif had “clearly derived grim satisfaction from his campaign of violence”.

Dismissing Sharif’s appeal, Baroness Carr said: “We can see no arguable basis to challenge the conclusion of the trial judge.”

And dismissing Batool’s bid to reduce her sentence, she said there was no reason to conclude that the sentencing judge “made any material error”.

The judge also said that Sharif would not be given a whole life order, saying it was a sentence of “last resort”.

She said: “We are not persuaded that anything less than a whole life order was unduly lenient.”

Baroness Carr added: “The court should give very great weight to the assessment of the trial judge… He was in the very best position to make the assessment that he did.”

Earlier in the hearing, Tom Little KC, for the Solicitor General, said Sara’s murder was a rare case of such “exceptionally high seriousness” that it warranted a whole life order for Sharif.

“This was a truly awful case of a murder of a child,” he told the court, adding that a whole life order was “the only appropriate sentence”.

He said in written submissions: “It is submitted that it is difficult to conceive of a murder being perpetrated on a young girl by her own father that could be any more serious than this.”

Sara was found dead in a bunkbed at the family home in Woking, Surrey, in August 2023.

She had suffered 71 recent injuries at the time of her death, including 25 broken bones, iron burns on her bottom, scalding marks to her feet, and human bites, appeal judges were told.

Mr Little continued: “The violence meted out to Sara was premeditated and repeated again and again, even if the murder itself was not.”

Sharif, Batool and Malik each appeared via videolink for the appeals.

Naeem Mian KC, for Sharif, said that a whole life order would not be the appropriate sentence in this case.

He said: “We say, without hesitation, this is not one of those exceptional cases.”

The barrister said: “We can all agree that this was a tragic case. Regrettably, it is the case that cases of this nature are not unique.”

Caroline Carberry KC, for Sara’s stepmother Batool, said her sentence was too long and did not properly reflect her secondary role.

The barrister also said Batool had significant mitigation.

“Nothing we say today on behalf of Beinash Batool detracts from the horror of Sara’s treatment,” she told the court.