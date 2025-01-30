Hundreds of climate protesters stage road sit-in during court appeal over jail terms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Hundreds of people have staged a sit-down protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice as efforts to appeal against the sentences of more than a dozen climate activists were being heard at the Court of the Appeal.

The Strand in central London was closed as campaigners sat outside the court building, some holding pictures of the 16 activists seeking to challenge their sentences for their involvement in climate protests.

Organisers from the Defend Our Juries campaign group said the crowd of demonstrators was more than 1,000-strong, and TV stars Chris Packham and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall joined them.

open image in gallery Police said they were not aware of any issues at the mass protest

In a letter sent to the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, one of three judges hearing the appeal bids, Defend Our Juries said Thursday’s protest did not intend to cause disruption but sought “only to highlight, in a public and proportionate way, that what is occurring is the corruption of democracy and the rule of law”.

Dozens of police officers were on duty for the protest, which lasted for nearly two hours.

Those appealing against their sentences received jail terms of between five years and 15 months for their roles in four demonstrations held by Just Stop Oil (JSO) between August and November 2022.

Lawyers for the 16 – dubbed “the ‘Lord’ Walney 16” by activists – told the Court of Appeal on Wednesday that their sentences were “manifestly excessive”, breached their human rights, and should have taken into account their “conscientious motivation”.

open image in gallery Hundreds of protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London ( (Callum Parke/PA) )

The Crown Prosecution Service is opposing the appeal bids, claiming that “deterrence is required in order to protect the public”.

Roger Hallam, co-founder of JSO and Extinction Rebellion, another environmental campaign group, was jailed for five years for agreeing to disrupt traffic by having protesters climb onto gantries over the M25 for four successive days.

Daniel Shaw, Louise Lancaster, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, and Cressida Gethin each received four-year jail terms for their involvement in the protest.

George Simonson, Theresa Higginson, Paul Bell, Gaie Delap and Paul Sousek were imprisoned for between two years and 20 months for their involvement in protests on the M25, during which they climbed onto gantries over the motorway.

Larch Maxey, Chris Bennett, Samuel Johnson and Joe Howlett were jailed for between three years and 15 months after occupying tunnels dug under the road leading to the Navigator Oil Terminal in Thurrock, Essex.

open image in gallery Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall supported the protesters ( Defend Our Juries )

Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland were sentenced to two years and 20 months respectively after almost “destroying” Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers by throwing soup on its protective glass at London’s National Gallery.

On Wednesday, Danny Friedman KC, for the 16, told the court that they “did what they did out of sacrifice” and that the sentences passed were “considerably longer than one would have expected”.

In joint written submissions, barristers for the protesters said: “The underlying rationale for recognising civil disobedience as a qualifier of culpability is that the unlawful act is committed in obedience to conscience, at personal cost and potential sacrifice of liberty, and not only in service beyond oneself but, whether others like it or not, in service to those whose rights are interfered with by virtue of the civil disobedient act.”

They continued: “No crime is like the crime of civil disobedience, and the offender, even when the method is deemed by law to be disproportionate and otherwise open to moral criticism for its adverse effect on others, retains a ‘moral difference’ at the point of judicial penalty.”

In joint written submissions, barristers for the CPS said that each of the sentencing judges was “justified in passing the sentences in respect of each of the applicants”, which were “entirely in line” with the law.

open image in gallery Demonstrators outside the court on Wednesday surrounded themselves with smoke ( PA Wire )

They said: “Most of these offenders were already on bail for other offences, and many had numerous previous convictions for protest offending.

“They were acting as part of an organised network involving very many offenders, with, in these cases, a clearly stated intention of an escalation in the gravity of their offending, in the M25 cases in breach of an injunction, that all knew would put those who were apprehended at risk of arrest, prosecution and punishment.”

Environmental campaign groups Friends of the Earth (FoE) and Greenpeace UK are intervening in the case, previously stating that the sentences posed a “serious threat to our democracy”.

The hearing before Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Lavender and Mr Justice Griffiths is due to conclude later.

The Metropolitan Police declined to estimate numbers and said they were not aware of any issues during the street protest.