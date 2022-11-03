Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge concerned by patient using online hormone medication to transition

Mr Justice Hayden is considering the woman’s case in the Court of Protection and raised concern at the latest hearing in London.

Brian Farmer
Thursday 03 November 2022 13:44
Court of Protection, where judges make decisions about people who may lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves (Robert Evans/Alamy/PA)
Court of Protection, where judges make decisions about people who may lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves (Robert Evans/Alamy/PA)

A judge has raised concern after being told that a patient at centre of proceedings in a specialist court, who is transitioning to a woman after being born a man, is using hormone medication she found online.

Mr Justice Hayden is considering the case at hearings in the Court of Protection, where judges make decisions about people who may lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves.

The judge has heard how the woman, who now uses “she/her” pronouns and is in her 20s and lives in northern England, had suffered a brain injury and lived with carers after undergoing rehabilitation.

He raised concern at the latest hearing in London and said it was in the woman’s best interests to use medication proscribed by a specialist.

Lawyers representing a council with responsibility for the woman’s care told the judge how staff had discovered that she was using medication thought to come from eastern Europe.

Mr Justice Hayden made no orders barring the woman from using the medication or from using the internet.

But he said carers should explain his concerns about the use of “illicit” medication.

He is due to reconsider the case at a further hearing in the near future.

The judge, who is based in London and also hears cases in the Family Division of the High Court, said the woman could not be identified in media reports.

He said reports should not reveal where in northern England she lived in case that detail created an information jigsaw which might lead people to identify her.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in