Seriously ill pensioner can spend remaining days at home with pet bird – judge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A seriously ill pensioner at the centre of litigation in a specialist court has been granted a wish to spend his “remaining time” at home with a pet bird.

The man, who has a number of significant physical health difficulties and learning disabilities, had been in hospital for several months, a judge heard.

He had objected to further treatment and did not want to go into a care home, Mr Justice Peel was told.

The judge on Tuesday approved a care package which would allow the pensioner to return home and be reunited with his pet.

“The plan is that he will be discharged home with a suitable package of care in order that he will be able to spend his remaining time in the company of his pet bird” Barrister Nicola Kohn

Mr Justice Peel praised medics, council care staff and lawyers for putting together the care package.

He considered the case at an online hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges deal with issues relating to people who may lack the mental capacity to make decisions.

A barrister representing NHS hospital bosses responsible for the pensioner’s treatment told Mr Justice Peel that he may only live for a few more months – and said he wanted to go home.

Nicola Kohn added: “The plan is that he will be discharged home with a suitable package of care in order that he will be able to spend his remaining time in the company of his pet bird.”

Mr Justice Peel, who is based in London and also oversees hearings in the Family Division of the High Court, praised medics, care staff and lawyers involved in the case.

The judge said everyone involved had treated the pensioner with “great sensitivity”, “kindness” and “respect” so that he could “enjoy himself watching television in the company of his pet bird”.

He said the pensioner could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The judge barred reporting of the names of the authorities involved, the man’s address and exact age, and the type and name of the bird, in case the revelation of such information led to creation of an identity jigsaw.